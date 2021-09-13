WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIG shares. lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,137.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andre Branch bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $76.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.60. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.