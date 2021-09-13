Wolverine Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 1,489.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 156,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 146,253 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $33.62 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $33.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.