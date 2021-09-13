Wsfs Capital Management LLC Has $5.71 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,405 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.6% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.28 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $78.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.23.

