Wsfs Capital Management LLC Has $937,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 50.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 61.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $7,747,000. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $741.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $692.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $667.24. The firm has a market cap of $734.20 billion, a PE ratio of 383.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.30 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $2,093,062.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,733,947. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.