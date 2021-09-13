Wsfs Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $77.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.80. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

