Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.22 Million

Equities analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to post sales of $8.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the lowest is $2.50 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $6.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $22.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.60 million to $35.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.70 million, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $56.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.99. 7,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,902. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $7,658,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 960.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 47,641 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,262,000 after buying an additional 1,163,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $51,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

