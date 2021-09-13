XML Financial LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 21.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGG stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $116.01. 62,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,802,439. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.01.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

