XML Financial LLC Has $13.26 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after buying an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after buying an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,177,000 after buying an additional 252,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,421,000 after buying an additional 196,101 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,112. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.66.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

