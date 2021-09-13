XML Financial LLC Has $4.38 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

XML Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 184.5% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,725 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,096,000 after buying an additional 826,612 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,406,000 after buying an additional 556,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,151,000 after buying an additional 510,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9,839.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 433,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,123,000 after buying an additional 429,096 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.80. 16,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,719. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $174.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.56.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

