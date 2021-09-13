XML Financial LLC Has $746,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

XML Financial LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 450,600 shares of company stock worth $293,398,435 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $25.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,863.81. The company had a trading volume of 38,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,393. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,749.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,456.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

