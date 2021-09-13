XML Financial LLC Purchases 14,344 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 276.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4,801.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 19,204 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.86. 144,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,362. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.37 and its 200 day moving average is $129.55. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $158.00 and a 52 week high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

