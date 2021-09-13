XML Financial LLC Sells 1,066 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

MUB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.91. The stock had a trading volume of 16,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,408. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.85. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

