YF Link (YFL) Market Cap Achieves $5.81 Million

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. YF Link has a total market cap of $5.81 million and $800,707.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. One YF Link coin can now be bought for approximately $112.90 or 0.00249787 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YF Link alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00060053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00150306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $334.78 or 0.00740672 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.