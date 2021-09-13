Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.22 Million

Equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will report $134.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.40 million to $135.00 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $105.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year sales of $522.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $521.20 million to $524.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $636.56 million, with estimates ranging from $614.10 million to $659.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.36.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $33,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,519 shares of company stock worth $868,205. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 1.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 0.7% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.4% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

RPD traded up $2.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.97. 351,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,759. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.31. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $57.73 and a 12-month high of $125.32.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rapid7 (RPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.