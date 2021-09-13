Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Will Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Standex International reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $176.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.73 million. Standex International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Standex International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Standex International stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.36. The company had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,193. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Standex International has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $108.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.47 and a 200 day moving average of $96.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Standex International by 2,325.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Standex International in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 6,525.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of refrigeration, display merchandising and component pumps for the commercial food service and life sciences markets.

