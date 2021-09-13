Zacks: Analysts Expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.69 Million

Analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will report sales of $116.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.47 million and the lowest is $106.36 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $105.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $543.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $531.49 million to $554.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $560.67 million, with estimates ranging from $538.24 million to $581.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CASH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

Shares of CASH traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $51.65. 218,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,664. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.89. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $54.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 68.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 441.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

