Zacks: Analysts Expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $327.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will announce $327.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $336.00 million and the lowest is $326.00 million. Okta reported sales of $217.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OKTA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights increased their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $249.41. 100,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,613. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.63 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,115.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $756,690.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,316.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,531 shares of company stock worth $52,605,591 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Okta by 1.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 19.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 5.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 1.2% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

