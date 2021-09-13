Zacks: Analysts Expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to announce $6.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.15 billion. The Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full year sales of $25.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.04 billion to $25.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.65 billion to $26.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

KHC stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.64. 4,772,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,005,122. The Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

