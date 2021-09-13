Zacks: Analysts Expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Waste Management posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $6.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,415 shares of company stock worth $12,300,321 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,431,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,589,000 after buying an additional 25,595 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 193.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 103,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $15,465,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $438,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WM opened at $154.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $156.60. The company has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.