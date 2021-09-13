Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $517.74 Million

Brokerages forecast that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will announce sales of $517.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $520.00 million and the lowest is $515.09 million. Etsy posted sales of $451.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.54. The stock had a trading volume of 49,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,679. Etsy has a 12-month low of $104.30 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.95 and its 200-day moving average is $194.70.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,990,000 after buying an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Etsy by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,615,000 after buying an additional 110,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Etsy by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after buying an additional 560,583 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

