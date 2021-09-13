Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.45 Million

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2021

Analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will report $132.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.10 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $125.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year sales of $526.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $510.33 million to $538.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $554.19 million, with estimates ranging from $522.47 million to $592.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

HR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

HR traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,423. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $34.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,906,000 after purchasing an additional 606,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,133,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,443,000 after purchasing an additional 106,844 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,008,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,459,000 after purchasing an additional 294,617 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,539,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,285,000 after purchasing an additional 128,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.