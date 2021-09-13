Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.45 Million

Analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will report $132.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.10 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $125.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year sales of $526.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $510.33 million to $538.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $554.19 million, with estimates ranging from $522.47 million to $592.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

HR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

HR traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,423. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $34.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,906,000 after purchasing an additional 606,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,133,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,443,000 after purchasing an additional 106,844 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,008,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,459,000 after purchasing an additional 294,617 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,539,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,285,000 after purchasing an additional 128,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

