Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.88 Million

Brokerages forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will post sales of $82.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $85.03 million. HomeStreet reported sales of $91.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year sales of $345.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $351.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $325.14 million, with estimates ranging from $318.40 million to $333.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Michel bought 8,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in HomeStreet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in HomeStreet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HomeStreet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.09. 219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,091. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.20. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $52.46. The company has a market cap of $792.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

