Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $343.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to post $343.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $362.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $311.20 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $275.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.34. The company had a trading volume of 238,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,489. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $91.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

