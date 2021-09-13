Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Will Post Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will report $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the highest is $2.34. Rockwell Automation posted earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $9.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $9.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.87 to $10.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

In other news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,604 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 441,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,392 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,669,000 after purchasing an additional 46,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $315.79. The company had a trading volume of 445,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,848. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $206.57 and a 52 week high of $327.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

