Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to Announce $2.60 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.63. Union Pacific reported earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year earnings of $10.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.91 to $10.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $11.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,208,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

