Zacks: Brokerages Expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to post $189.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $191.01 million and the lowest is $188.50 million. HealthEquity posted sales of $179.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year sales of $762.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $754.63 million to $778.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $839.18 million, with estimates ranging from $769.39 million to $905.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. HealthEquity’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $463,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,313.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,958 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in HealthEquity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in HealthEquity by 11.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in HealthEquity by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in HealthEquity by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in HealthEquity by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HQY traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $64.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,483. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6,379.00, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.08.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

