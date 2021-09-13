Zacks: Brokerages Expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Macy’s posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 236.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Macy’s.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $23.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,807. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,037 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,314,000 after buying an additional 1,545,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,727,000 after buying an additional 204,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,970,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,245,000 after buying an additional 412,718 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macy’s (M)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.