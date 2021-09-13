Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to Post $0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 82.79%.

MRCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

In other Monroe Capital news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $82,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 25.2% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monroe Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Monroe Capital by 6.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC raised its position in Monroe Capital by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 672,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 40,248 shares during the period. 20.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Monroe Capital stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,902. The company has a market capitalization of $236.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.40. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

