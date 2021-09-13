Zacks: Brokerages Expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.07 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to report sales of $9.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.20 billion and the highest is $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group posted sales of $7.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year sales of $39.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.55 billion to $49.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $41.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.98 billion to $54.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.30.

PFGC stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.28. The stock had a trading volume of 27,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,071. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $59.89.

In other news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Performance Food Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,215 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after buying an additional 36,195 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth approximately $5,828,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 422.3% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 444,222 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $21,540,000 after buying an additional 359,173 shares during the period.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

