Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Sprout Social reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06.

SPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.60.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $495,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total transaction of $389,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,706 shares of company stock worth $17,644,698 over the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,937. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $132.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.04 and a 200 day moving average of $79.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -268.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

