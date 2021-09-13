Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.92) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.75). Tsakos Energy Navigation reported earnings per share of $2.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 145.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $5.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $91.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.48 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

TNP stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.10. 1,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 4.1% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,207,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after buying an additional 47,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 44,375 shares in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

