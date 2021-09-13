Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $347.66 Million

Analysts expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to post sales of $347.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $346.43 million and the highest is $349.67 million. Vonage reported sales of $316.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VG shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

NASDAQ:VG traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,881,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,164. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.10, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 268,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,027,500. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in Vonage in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,597,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth $36,582,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter worth $18,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 12.2% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,380,000 after purchasing an additional 979,127 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

