Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.30.

NASDAQ SGTX opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.69 million and a PE ratio of -21.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $54.32.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 119,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 544,909 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 324,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 132,706 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,406,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,048,000. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.