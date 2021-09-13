Zacks Investment Research Upgrades F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

FNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut F.N.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $11.47 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.87.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.00 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,475,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,847,000 after acquiring an additional 31,696 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 19.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth $176,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 47.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 177,240 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 6.2% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

