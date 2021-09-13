Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $20.20 on Thursday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.94.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,961.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,067 shares of company stock worth $376,153 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

