ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of ZIX in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $7.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29. ZIX has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.52 million, a P/E ratio of -21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 70.86% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ZIX by 284.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ZIX by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZIX in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZIX in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in ZIX in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

