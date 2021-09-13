Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $295.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $225.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $270.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $120.34 and a 52-week high of $293.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.03.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $2,122,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 300.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

