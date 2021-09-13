Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.67.

ZS stock opened at $270.64 on Friday. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $120.34 and a 12-month high of $293.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.03.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,552,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $111,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

