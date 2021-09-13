Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZURVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday.

ZURVY stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.17. The stock had a trading volume of 31,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.56. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 40.14, a quick ratio of 40.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

