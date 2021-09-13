ZUSD (ZUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $148,706.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00080415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00122389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00174478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,453.39 or 0.99907162 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.66 or 0.07134918 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.65 or 0.00922921 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002944 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

