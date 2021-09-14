$0.06 EPS Expected for Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Points International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.10. Points International reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 131.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Points International had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.

PCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities upgraded Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

NASDAQ PCOM traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.80. 11,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,673. The company has a market capitalization of $265.93 million, a P/E ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. Points International has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Points International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Points International by 838.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. raised its position in Points International by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 988,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 103,864 shares in the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

