$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. Silicon Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 79.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $169.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,953,325.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $157,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,933 shares of company stock worth $4,679,202 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,156,000 after purchasing an additional 426,321 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,540,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 153,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,656,000 after purchasing an additional 95,519 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4,355.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 85,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,300,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $145.57 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $163.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

