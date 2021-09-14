-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.08). Duluth posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 733.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 17.15%.

DLTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24. Duluth has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $20.78.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,131,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Duluth during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,993,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duluth by 1,097.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 152,171 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Duluth during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Duluth by 12.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,031,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 110,159 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Duluth by 2,507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 72,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

