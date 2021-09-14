$0.27 EPS Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Physicians Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 38,829 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1,798.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 104,206 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 367,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.26. 1,696,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.