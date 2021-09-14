$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.57. Square posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 493,992 shares of company stock valued at $124,873,619. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth $4,496,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth $4,037,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock opened at $246.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.43. Square has a 12 month low of $138.81 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

