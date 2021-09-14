$0.42 EPS Expected for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will report $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.38. First Horizon posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.42.

FHN stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

