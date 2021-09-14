$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $16.81 million during the quarter.

OP Bancorp stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.69. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $12.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

