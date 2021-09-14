$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.10. Occidental Petroleum posted earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 160.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.76) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,676,000 after purchasing an additional 259,402 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,184,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

