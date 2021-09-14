$0.67 EPS Expected for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Live Oak Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $141.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,529,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 17,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $1,065,869.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,125 shares of company stock worth $5,497,590 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,127,000 after purchasing an additional 153,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,379,000 after purchasing an additional 106,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,537,000 after purchasing an additional 376,115 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,418,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,704,000 after purchasing an additional 743,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,184,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOB traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.10. The stock had a trading volume of 200,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,672. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $72.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Earnings History and Estimates for Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

