$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to post $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.65. Acadia Healthcare posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.66.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $2.02 on Thursday, reaching $63.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,459. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,487,000 after buying an additional 2,097,022 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,651,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after buying an additional 1,310,191 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,232,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 11,160.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 875,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,051,000 after buying an additional 868,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,998,000 after buying an additional 526,153 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

